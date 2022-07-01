Kenya: Reynolds Banks on Her Lionesses Experience to Medal at Commonwealth Games

Nairobi — Ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Kenya's top basketballer Victoria Reynolds is banking on her experience to spur the Kenyan women's 3X3 basketball to medal.

The 24-year-old American based has admitted that she has not been active in 3 X 3 game, but believes she is a pillar in the forward position having featured for the Kenya Lionesses and the Williams and Mary University in the United States.

"Hopefully we can get a podium finish, I believe that's our target, of course, we want to get gold, but podium finish is the main objective," Reynolds remarked.

Reynolds comes from a basketball playing family, her mother Sabrina Reynolds and Father Bernard Wanjala both played basketball to the highest level.

Her father was known as "Big Ben" in the Kenya basketball circles having played for the national team as well.

"I'd like to see how far I can take myself and also my teammates. 3X3 is a lot different than 5X5 that's what I've learned, and I've been in camp for a week so just getting adjusted to the pace of the game, there's no risk to know, you just go go go," she observed.

She added "So slowly I'm adopting the 5X5, we get bricks someone takes the ball after they make a shot; you get a little downtime and then you go againt."

Reynolds is proud of the call up to the national team for the second time, her first time in the shorter version of the game.

"It's always an honor to be called you know hopefully it continues," she added.

Her new teammates are known to her as she is coping well.

"Well, I play well with Melissa, we play 5X5. Medina, Hilda, Leslie, Stella and Debra, I am getting used to, but within time I am sure synergy will be there," is her observation.

"Individually I just want do my best to ensure a podium finish. The feeling (of being called to the national team) still a year later has not yet hit me."