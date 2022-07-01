Kenya: Dala Sevens Boosted With Ksh 2 Million Sponsorship From KBL

Nairobi — Kisumu Rugby Football Club has received a shot in the arm ahead of this weekend's Dala Sevens set to be played at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

This follows a Ksh 2 million sponsorship from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship beer brand Tusker.

The competition which is the fourth round of the 2022 National Sevens Circuit will be making a return to the lakeside city after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the sponsorship, the Tusker brand has acquired the rights to be the tournament's Official Alcohol Beverage Partner as has been the case with the previous events in the series (Kabeberi, Christie, and Driftwood Sevens).

The brand which is celebrating its 100-year milestone will also sponsor the event's after-party.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Brand Marketing Manager Jean Okech said they are proud to be associated with the tournament and are hopeful that the sponsorship will ensure its success;

"We are proud to once again announce our sponsorship for this year's Dala Sevens. For many years, this tournament has been one of the most exciting in the Series Calendar and that's thanks to the high level of competition and the enthusiasm of the fans from the region."

"We are hopeful that this year's event, which is returning after two years, will live up to its expectations and that our sponsorship will contribute to its success. We, therefore, look forward to the event as we also look to interact with our customers from the region."

On his part, Dala Sevens Tournament Director Erick Ondieki said;

"We are happy to have KBL on board for this year's Dala Sevens. They have been one of our greatest supporters and we appreciate this sponsorship which will no doubt go a long way towards ensuring we have a successful event."

"Preparations for the event are fully completed with all teams confirmed and drawn up. Going by the high level of competitiveness that we have seen in the previous rounds of the series, we expect nothing short of top performances from the teams."

"We also expect a great turn-out of rugby fans to come out in their numbers as they have always done in the past to cheer on their teams and enjoy themselves at the event," said Ondieki.

The tournament which is hosted by Kisumu RFC is set to feature some of the top Sevens teams in the circuit including Driftwood champions Mwamba who have been pooled alongside Nondescripts, Nakuru RFC, and hosts Kisumu RFC.

Mwamba RFC, which beat Menengai Oilers 21-07 to be crowned Driftwood Champions last weekend faces a tricky pool A encounter at the 4th leg that will be played July 2 and 3.

They open the leg against hosts Kisumu, followed by Nakuru, and end the pool against Nondescripts.

No team has won a double apart from KCB, the Kabeberi Sevens champions, who have a slim lead with 58 points at the top followed by Christie Sevens champions Strathmore Leos (53) then Mwamba on 48.

Homeboyz have 38 points, Kenya Harlequins (33), Kabras (25), Daystar (24), Western Bulls 23 and Nakuru 23.

After finishing second, Oilers lead pool B alongside Kabras, Daystar University, and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Bronze medal winners KCB lead pool C that has Strathmore Leos, Impala Saracens and Blak Blad while bronze medal losers Homeboyz take on Kenya Harlequins, Zetech Oaks, and Catholic Monks.