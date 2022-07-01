Kenya: NCBA Golf Series Eighth Leg Set for Karen

Nairobi — The NCBA Golf Series heads to Karen Country Club this weekend in the eighth leg of the country-wide series.

Action at the par-72 golf Club kicks-off early in the morning with the first group taking to the tee at 8:00 a.m.

Over 200 golfers have been drawn to tee off, aiming to book slots to play at the grand finale, where top finishers will win an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa's Fancourt Country Club.

Speaking ahead of the Karen tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

"We are delighted to be heading back to Karen Country Club which has undoubtedly one of the best golf courses in the country. NCBA believes in the power of sports as an important avenue to interact with our customers and we are therefore looking forward to a very successful event," said Gachora.

"We are encouraged by what we have achieved so far through this tournament as we have been able to offer golfers across the country an opportunity to play and improve on their skills. It is our hope that more golfers will sign up for the remaining events which run up until the end of the year," he added.

The event follows the seventh leg of the series played at the Sigona Golf Club a fortnight ago.

Following the event, Hitul Lakhani (Division One winner), Anthony Gathura (Division Two winner), and Eunice Migwi (Ladies' category winner) joined the list of golfers who will battle it out for the ultimate prize at the series' Grand Finale that is set to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club.

After the event, focus will then shift to the first junior tournament in the NCBA Golf Series calendar to be held at the same venue next week from 11th - 12th July 2022.