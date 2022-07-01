Kenya: Taking Rally By Storm! Maxine's Steady Rise in Rally

Nairobi — Her soft voice, cool calm and connected look will fool you to underestimate this fine young lady.

Before she got into a WRC 3 vehicle, Maxine called the dusty track of Auto Cross her home.

She rode a KTM Motorbike and graduated to a Subaru Impreza N12 years later, the vehicle she entered her first Safari Rally in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category in 2021.

Maxine recently won the WRC 3 title at the recently concluded Safari Rally to be the first woman since 1994 to win a WRC Support Championship Round.

Her win on Kenyan soil, inks her a spot in the "book of Rally Greats" behind Isolde Holderied who won the Group N category in the 1994 Sanremo Rally.

For those who haven't got to follow her growth, here is a quick look into her "Motoring CV" and where it all started.

Maxine Wahome was born to Beverly and Jimmy Wahome on 21st December 1995 into a family of die-hard Motor sports enthusiasts.

Her father Jimmy was a rally driver who competed and finished the Safari Rally three times while her mother Beverly was part of his service crew.

The Motorsports gene stretches to her cousins sixteen-year old Tai Wahome and 13-year-old Neo Wahome and little Wahome Mutahi who turns eleven this year.

They are all auto cross champions with a couple of trophies under their belts. They happen to be the sons of Kepsa Chairperson Flora Mutahi.

Her mum Beverly said "It is unfortunate that Maxine didn't get to watch her father race, but she is doing well as she is." "I'm sure she will go on to do even better."

Maxine's introduction started at the age of 12 when her dad bought her an 85cc KTM motorbike.

That was her introduction to motocross career. She later progressed to a 250 cc bike. "I participated on both local and international races in Africa."

During the 2021 WRC Safari Rally, Maxine was paired with former Natasha Tundo's Navigator Chantal Young in a Betika sponsored Subaru N12.

She later partnered with former KNRC driver Murage Waigwa AKA "Bobo" and went on to flourish together.

Their success can be attributed to their good synegy, their coach Tapio Laukunen and the support of former rally driver Asad Khan AKA'Kalulu' and the entire MSport Support team.

Despite developing issues with the ECU, she found herself setting decent times.

Those in the rally circles have described Maxine's driving as very clinical. She will always bring the car back home in one piece and maintains a steady pace throughout the rally.

Ian Melita a seasoned rally fan and who operates with the WRC Safari Rally "TIV Team" summarized Maxine's driving as 'Well calculated.'

Her steady pace ensures that she doesn't have to break all the time.

You lose time trying to make up for lost pace and slowing down in the Fesh Fesh could easily get you stuck as you lose momentum."

"Look at her car, it never has dents and broken body parts. She has hardly driven in the MSport Ford and is setting these time, now try and imagine how she would perform with more seat time and exposure."

Maxine's performance earned her the Safaricom sponsorship, but the real accolades goes to Betika who gave her the first opportunity to compete in the Safari Rally.

Maxine's colorful career has seen her win trophies both locally and internationally.

Her first beginning as far back as racing resume include but is not limited to the 2013 and 2017 lady rider of the in 2020.

Her fans are holding their breath to see if she can bag another trophy at the KMSF Motorsports Awards.

Off the track, Maxine is your average young lady with an affinity to Motorsports. She used to be a Montessori Nursery nursery school teacher who taught kids between two and six.

When she isn't at the garage fixing up her Subaru N12 or exchanging notes with her fellow petrol heads, she can be found at the mall.

She however prefers her "rally Family"

At the garage. Over the last few years, she has found herself learning and enjoying cooking, something that even her mum Beverly is yet to comprehend.

She says she loves eating chicken. "I love to smell good and at the moment Chanel No 5 and Oath by Ajmal are my favorite scents."

You can catch Maxine at the next KNRC event in September.

She has managed to secure the backing of Quickmart who have splashed Kshs. 10 million and Kshs 500,000 from Family Bank.

When asked if she will be upgrading her N12, Maxine said "Unless I'm buying another Subaru... I'm staying with my N12.

After the 2021 WRC Safari Rally, Maxine had talked about opening her own riding school for young girls. The dream has since metamorphosized to a 'Motor Sports School" that will help horn the skills of both young boys and girls in the autocross and autocross disciplines.

In one event, Maxine earned the respect of the old and young, Number 1 in the WRC 3 category (Rally 3), The third overall Kenyan Driver, and 16th overall in a rally that had 42 drivers in total.