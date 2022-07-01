Rwanda: Rwf320 Million Bike Centre to Be Constructed in Bugesera

Four-time Tour de France champion, Chris Froome is leading a campaign to fundraise Euro 300,000 (Approx Rwf320 million) for the construction of an ultra-modern Field of Dreams bike centre that will partly encompass a cycling academy.

Froome currently rides for an Israel UCI World Team, Premier Tech, a team that is partnering in the ambitious worldwide fundraising campaign for the construction of the centre.

Besides the cycling academy, the 16 acre-facility that will be built in Ntarama Sector will include a pump track and race track.

According to Premier Tech, it is projected to offer 120,000 students in Bugesera district, between the ages of 6 and 18, the opportunity to take up biking and to develop their skills, thrive, and achieve success through cycling.

An artistic impression of the bike centre which will be constructed in Bugesera District. Photo: Courtesy.

The project dubbed "Racing for Change" has been described by the Premier Tech team as the next giant leap. It will be constructed on Community of Hope land owned by Gasore Foundation.

In an interview with The New Times, Serge Gasore, the founder of the foundation, said the construction of the facility will kick off as soon as the funds from the Premier Tech fundraising are available.

"To see the sense of empowerment of young people and put a smile on their faces is fulfilling. The facility will allow youth to discover their talent and it will be a free-access to the public. It is going to be one of a kind that will allow those who want to exploit it for leisure or competitive training. It will help change the lives of thousands of Rwandan youth," said Gasore.

Israel - Premier Tech owner, Sylvan Adams, who was in Rwanda last year leading the Israeli team competing in Tour-du-Rwanda said his mission is more than just cycling.

"As I've often expressed, Israel - Premier Tech is more than a cycling team. We follow the ancient Jewish imperative of "Tikkun Olam", roughly translated as 'improving our world'. As such, we look at this project as organic to our mission," he said in a statement.

On his plans to raise the finances for the construction of the bike centre, Adams said;

"We are hoping to engage the entire global cycling community to donate and help us build this necessary cycling infrastructure in Africa. What better way to unveil this ambitious campaign than at the most important event on our cycling calendar, the Tour de France where we can unite all cycling fans to get behind the wonderful Rwandan youth who deserve it so much."

Premier Tech launched the fundraising alongside the unveiling of their new jersey that they will wear during the upcoming Tour du France. The Jersey features the Rwandan art Imigongo as the hero of the jersey design.

For Froome, having grown up in Kenya, the bike was always about freedom. It was his way of getting around.

"We didn't have pump tracks, velodromes, or anything like that. Growing up and experiencing cycling in that way, with no real infrastructure or support for youngsters growing up, has really made me want to get behind a project like this. One that is offering an opportunity like this to youngsters who are interested in cycling to be able to follow their dreams," said the four-time Tour de France champion Froome who is leading the fundraising.

The proposed bike centre enjoys the full support of Bugesera Mayor, Richard Mutabazi, who says the centre will benefit many Bugesera residents and the district from an increase in cycling infrastructure.

According to Mutabazi, "This unprecedented initiative promises to have a huge effect on the new generation of Bugesera and possibly all of Rwanda, well beyond cycling. We envision the infrastructure being built for this centre will drive economic and social progress."

According to plans drawn up by the team, the first phase of construction will include a pump track and a 1.2 km race and training track. After that, the plans include delivering bikes and establishing a cycling academy to train bike mechanics, coaches, and guides - empowering the next generation of Rwandan youth to excel and develop their skills.

According to Premier Tech, the pump track will be built by Swiss company Velosolutions. Money raised beyond the Euro 300,000 amount will contribute to more bikes for the community, ongoing maintenance, and a future cycling academy.