Defender Cedric Kubwimana has signed a new contract with Mukura Victory Sport.

The initial contract of the talented right -back was scheduled to expire this window but he has now appended his signature to a fresh deal.

He was one of the brightest spots in the Mukura Victory Sports team as they finished fifth last season and will be hoping to go all out again next season.

Kubwimana who can also play anywhere across the back four previously represented Police before moving to Mukura.