Rwanda/South Sudan: Rwanda, South Sudan Clash as FIBA World Cup Qualifiers Start

The national basketball team will be taking on South Sudan on Friday as the second window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers tips off.

The game gets underway at 6pm at the BK Arena.

In the last encounter between the two countries, Rwanda lost 56-68 to South Sudan in March during the first window of the qualifiers that took place in Dakar, Senegal.

Rwanda finished the entire first window without winning a game in Group B which comprises Cameroon, Tunisia and South Sudan.

On the other hand, South Sudan won each of their three games in the first window, and currently top Group B and are one of the two unbeaten teams in Africa during this campaign, alongside Cote d'Ivoire.

In other games that will take place in the qualifiers on Friday in Kigali, Nigeria and Cape Verde will play at 12pm, Uganda will take on Mali at 3pm and Tunisia will face Cameroon at 9pm.

Uganda, Nigeria, Mali and Cape Verde are in Group A, which is also being hosted in Rwanda.

Friday

Nigeria Vs Cape Verde 12pm

Uganda Vs Mali 3pm

Rwanda Vs South Sudan 6pm

Tunisia Vs Cameroon 9pm