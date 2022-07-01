Kenya: Ruto Vows to End KEMSA Monopoly Through Stakeholder-Run Procurement

30 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday vowed to end KEMSA's monopoly on medical supplies and introduce a cost-effective stakeholder-run procurement mechanism.

Ruto, while outlining Kenya Kwanza's manifesto ahead of the August 9 presidential election, said a stakeholder-run system will promote efficiency and eliminate corruption.

"We're going to establish a stakeholder-managed national procurement scheme for drugs to leverage on bulk purchase and also to bring transparency and accountability in public procurement of drugs to eliminate KEMSA scandals," Ruto said while alluding to graft allegations at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said reforms were necessary to bring down the cost of healthcare.

"We had a meeting with health stakeholders where a single hospital told us they buy drugs cheaper than KEMSA does yet the agency buys in bulk," he said while rooting for a procurement model akin to the one used by oil markers.

Ruto also committed to remodel the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) by designing a contribution structure were lowest earners contribute Sh300 with the highest contributor paying Sh3,000.

"This structure will fund everybody's health requirement and there will be no out of pockets payment for health services," he said.

To ensure efficient NHIF utilization, Ruto said he introduce a health management system to facilitate digitization of health records to ensure ease of access of medical history for patients seeking referral services.

Ruto said his administration will prioritize the hiring on an initial 20,000 health care workers (doctors, nurses, lab technologists, clinical officers, etc.) to bridge the gap as per the WHO recommendations that require 23 healthcare workers per 10,000 people.

He also promised to enhance budgetary allocations for health from 4 per cent to 15 per cent to healthcare reforms.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X