Kenya: Fantastic Moraa Blazes Field to Storm to Stockholm Diamond League Victory

Nairobi — Mary Moraa continued with her impressive form this season after blazing down the field to storm to victory in the 800m at the Stockholm Diamond League on Thursday night.

Moraa, fresh from dotting Personal bests in the 400m and 800m at the Athletics Kenya Trials for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games last weekend did not slow down as she commanded victory in Sweden.

She crossed the line in 1min, 57.68secs, very close to her Personal Best time of 1min, 57.45secs, edging out Olympic silver medalist Keeley Hodkinson who finished second in 1min, 58.18secs.

From the gun, Moraa bolted upfront to ensure she secured herself space in the innerlane and perched herself second on the shadow of pacer Sarah Billings.

Once the Australian rolled off after her pacing duties were over after 400m, Moraa stepped her foot down and began to steam away, accelerating the pace with Keeley fighting to keep up with the pace.

At the home stretch, Moraa threw down her devastating finishing kick, creating a gap between herself and the chasing pack to storm to victory.