Nigeria Ranks 9th Best to Have Amazon Prime Subscription - Research

A new study by Uswitch, a UK-based price comparison service and switching website has revealed Nigeria as the 9th best to have an Amazon Prime subscription in the world.

Uswitch's research analysed the number of available titles and the monthly cost of Amazon Prime to work out the cost per title which revealed the countries with the best value-for-money Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service from Amazon, which is available in various countries and gives users access to additional services otherwise unavailable or available at a premium to other Amazon customers.

Based on the research, Nigeria has 7,961 available titles and a monthly subscription cost of €5.73 while the cost per title stood at €0.0007.

The best country to have an Amazon Prime subscription is Jamaica with 8,350 titles. Though Jamaica doesn't have the highest number of available titles in the rankings, it has the cheapest monthly subscription cost at €2.85 with €0.0003 as cost per title.

South Africa, The Netherlands and India jointly ranked second best countries to have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Also, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland and Australia jointly ranked fifth best countries to have an Amazon Prime subscription with 10, 298 available titles.

In the 9th place together with Nigeria are Mexico and Denmark with 5,337 and 8,798 available titles respectively. Just like in Nigeria, the cost per title works out at €0.0007 in the two countries.