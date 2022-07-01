Nigeria: 3,000 Zamfara Residents Get Free Medical Care

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, recently, flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries to over 3,000 residents of Zamfara, consisting of men, women and children.

This is part of the activities marking the empowerment programme initiated by Dr. Betta for grassroots development in Zamfara State.

Dr. Betta in her address, said it is imperative to support the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle in his quest to govern the State towards the path of sustainable development. She said one of the core factors that engenders personal and public development is the quality of life provided by the healthcare system.

"Quality health is a priority. Governor Bello Mohammed has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally displaced persons," Dr Betta said.

In his remark, Governor Matawalle said the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people. He said the people must be empowered along with basic means of life as the government is building an enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Wife of the state Governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilization of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.