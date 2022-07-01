Nigeria: 3,000 Zamfara Residents Get Free Medical Care

30 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, recently, flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries to over 3,000 residents of Zamfara, consisting of men, women and children.

This is part of the activities marking the empowerment programme initiated by Dr. Betta for grassroots development in Zamfara State.

Dr. Betta in her address, said it is imperative to support the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle in his quest to govern the State towards the path of sustainable development. She said one of the core factors that engenders personal and public development is the quality of life provided by the healthcare system.

"Quality health is a priority. Governor Bello Mohammed has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara State, as well as Internally displaced persons," Dr Betta said.

In his remark, Governor Matawalle said the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people. He said the people must be empowered along with basic means of life as the government is building an enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Wife of the state Governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilization of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X