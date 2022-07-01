Nigeria: Ekweremadu - UK Prosecutor Insists 'Kidney Donor' Is 15 Years Old, Trial May Be Moved to Nigeria

30 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Prosecutors in the trial of Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, are insisting that Ukpo David, the alleged kidney donor, is 15 years old.

According to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the birth certificate and National Identity Number (NIN) slip presented by Ukpo during passport registration shows that he is 21 years old.

Amos Okpu, the NIS spokesperson, disclosed this known in a statement on Sunday.

But the prosecutor told the court on Thursday that the victim was allegedly picked up off the street in Lagos by a criminal gang with the intention of organ harvesting in UK.

According to Channels Television, during the proceedings on Thursday, Ekweremadu was in the dock where he confirmed his name and date of birth.

The prosecutor had reportedly insisted that the "donor" is a 15-year-old boy and bail could not be granted to Ekweremadu because he is a flight risk.

The case was again adjourned to July 7 and transferred to the Westminster Magistrate Court to allow Suella Braverman, UK attorney-general, determine whether the case can be tried in Nigeria or UK.

A delegation from the Nigeria High Commission in UK was said to be present in the court alongside Ekweremadu's children.

On Wednesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced that the Federal Government had hired lawyers to defend Ekweremadu.

He added that members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs will be traveling to the UK soon.

"There will be a delegation to London to see Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife. A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days for London for that purpose," Lawan said.

"I want to urge all federal government institutions that can do anything to ensure that justice prevails in this case, that they do so."

The former lawmaker's travail began when he tried to get a kidney donor for his sick daughter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X