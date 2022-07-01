Zimbabwe: U.S. Rapper Rick Ross To Perform In Zimbabwe

Multi-Grammy award winner Rick Ross , real name William Roberts II, is expected to perform in the country on 18 November 2022, at the Harare International Conference Center.

The show organizers, ROAR Entertainment announced the news earlier today in a video shared on Instagram. In the video, Rick Ross is captured saying,"I'm celebrating for you. You better get your tickets now. One time for the whole team. It's the biggest boss!"

Tickets will be available from the 15th of July.

Speaking on the development, show organizers said this will be an event to remember.

"We're really excited to have Rick Ross coming all the way to Zimbabwe for the first time ever to give fans a memorable and epic show! And all we can say is that this is a performance that fans cannot afford to miss," said a representative, Ms Shally.

Rick Ross has worked with various big artists in the music industry including Mary J Blige, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, French Montana and P Diddy among many others.

Rick Ross is also the founder of Maybach Music record label imprint which is home to well-known artists such as Wale, Meek Mill, Omarion French Montana and more. 19 solo albums and three compilation albums have been released under the label. In 2006 he released his first studio album, Port Of Miami, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, featuring the singles, "Hustlin'" and "Push It."

Since then, the rapper's career has successfully grown and has seen him work with some of the biggest names in the music industry.