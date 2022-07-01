South Africa: A 'Slap in the Face' for Struggle Icons - Thieves and Vandals Trample the Sacred History of Soweto's Avalon Cemetery

30 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The Avalon Cemetery in Johannesburg is a historic landmark, the biggest cemetery in the country and final resting place for many of South Africa's Struggle stalwarts and icons, including Hector Pieterson, Helen Joseph and Charlotte Maxeke. However, petty criminals have been stealing from, and vandalising, this gravesite - and others in Johannesburg - for years.

Located in the southwestern corner of Soweto, the Avalon Cemetery spans 172 hectares and holds the graves of more than 300,000 people. It harbours part of the country's political history and is the biggest in the country. However, these credentials have not stopped criminals.

While this writer was visiting Avalon Cemetery recently, a man broke out of a nearby thicket and ran towards the car. In his first utterance, he expressed mistrust for my colleague who he accused of being a police officer.

"I'm a shoplifter, and I do not like the cops," he said.

Apart from his declaration of being a self-confessed shoplifter, what also stood out was how swiftly he responded to our presence.

"He belongs to one of the groups, some from Eldorado Park, who steal and vandalise tombstones and tiles," volunteer groundsman, 33-year-old Mpho Khotso from Chiawelo would later say.

"They...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

