South Africa: Qatar Airways Sees Green Shoots in SA's Tough, Money-Guzzling Aviation Industry

The domestic aviation industry has taken down SA Express, Mango Airlines, Kulula and British Airways in recent months. Now Qatar Airways has plans to grow its exposure in the industry and the rest of Africa.

It is incredibly easy to take a dim view of South Africa's aviation industry.

The collapse of airlines such as SA Express, Mango Airlines, Kulula and British Airways (in southern Africa) in recent months underscores a tough aviation industry in which losing money is easier than generating it.

The recovery of passenger volumes in South Africa post the hard lockdown -- especially the arrival of international tourists -- has been slow compared with other countries. South Africa was also slow to acquire and roll out Covid vaccines, which paved the way for other countries to quickly reopen borders, resume travel activities and drop cumbersome pandemic testing procedures.

And consumers continue to face a cost of living crisis so daunting that air travel will probably be the first thing people cut to save money, impacting on the fortunes of airlines in the process.

These market dynamics are enough to deter any aviation player from expanding their operations into South Africa or investing in the money-guzzling aviation...