South Africa: On the Job With One of the Unsung Heroes Trying to Alleviate SA's Power Crisis

30 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

With South Africa in the throes of a Stage 6 power crisis, frustration is at an all-time high. But the people on the ground working to 'put out the fires' might just be the unsung heroes during the crisis.

Norman Phahlamohlaka has three cellphones -- one for work, one for personal use and one just for his family. The batteries of his phones die by 4pm because they never stop ringing.

Phahlamohlaka is an electrician and manager at Joburg's City Power. He's one of the unsung heroes trying to alleviate load shedding and this week Daily Maverick tracked him during a workday.

Phahlamohlaka's working day starts at 6.30am -- usually, he's gone to bed just three or four hours before.

His first meeting is with community members in Lenasia Extension 2, which has been without power for the past five days because fuses keep on blowing at a transformer substation.

Zulekha Ismail, who has lived in the community for more than 20 years, details some of the problems caused by the ongoing outages.

"We've got a lady with Stage 4 cancer, people with diabetes taking insulin that needs to be refrigerated, people who just had operations ... and mostly old...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

