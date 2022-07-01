South African Company Launches World-First Crypto Water Token

analysis

A new model for financing water projects around the world has been developed by a local company.

As the people in Gqeberha know only too well, water is a scarce resource and growing even scarcer. They are not alone. Globally, more than two billion people -- almost 30% of the world's population -- live in water scarce conditions and this number is expected to increase to 50% of the population by 2030.

Compounding the problem is a lack of funding for water infrastructure.

The global funding gap for water infrastructure could exceed $18-trillion by the end of 2030, as highlighted by a 2016-18 OECD report. This presents a major risk to business and society.

Water infrastructure finance

Now, a South African company with an established pedigree in providing global water solutions has developed a financing model for water infrastructure.

A key component of this model is a crypto token, called H2ON (Water Network) token, which will be listed on Bitmart, a global cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday.

It will be available on secondary markets by Thursday, which means that for the first time, ordinary people will be able to invest in water infrastructure.

The token has been available on decentralised cryptocurrency...