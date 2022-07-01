Nigeria: 2023 - Sowore Picks Running Mate, Vows to Defeat Kwankwaso, Atiku, Obi in Kano

Mr Sowore says his running mate does not have any certificate problem like some presidential hopefuls in the country.

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Friday, said his party currently stands a better chance at victory in Kano State compared to other contenders in the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this in Abuja during the official announcement of Haruna Magashi as his running mate in the coming election.

Mr Sowore, flanked by some members of the AAC, said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, PDP, will gallantly lose to his party given the performance of the former and the internal crisis in the latter.

"We hope to defeat APC (All Progressives Congress) over there (Kano) because the governor has messed up; we know that we will defeat PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), that's the party that's imploding as we speak," the Sahara Reporters publisher boasted in an almost three minutes video shared across his social media account.

Despite the recent acceptance enjoyed by Rabiu Kwankwaso's New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, both the ruling APC and PDP still command the largest percentage of supporters in the state.

Not ruling the former Kano governor out of his major contenders in the state, Mr Sowore said the influence of his running mate, Mr Magashi, is enough to deliver Kano for AAC while Peter Obi's Labour Party (LP) stands no chance at all in the state.

"We don't need to talk about the Labour Party in Kano because the party doesn't exist.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that we will defeat Alhaji Kwankwaso and his party, the NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party) in Kano because we have got someone who is from there," the AAC presidential candidate boasted.

With veiled reference to the alleged missing credentials of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his placeholder running mate, Kabir Masari, Mr Sowore assured that the documents of his running mate were duly submitted to INEC.

While the primary and secondary certificates of Mr Tinubu were not accounted for in the personal credentials published last week by the INEC for scrutiny, similar controversies have continued to trail that of his running mate.

Mr Masari, in a court affidavit attached to his personal credentials published, claimed to have misplaced his Grade II certificate from Katsina Teachers College, his primary school certificate among other vital documents years back.

Mr Sowore vouched for his running mate, saying Nigerians would not have to worry because "our Vice-president candidate has his certificates intact."

"His certificates have not been eaten by goats or snakes and they are not missing. We will make it public as soon as possible," he mockingly said.