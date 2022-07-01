Tanzania: Govt Commits to Quality Health Service Provision

THE government has reiterated its commitment to continue providing quality health services to the public at all levels in the country.

Already, a total of 263bn/- of Covid-19 recovery funds has been channeled to upgrade regional referral hospitals for the major objective of improving health service provision.

During her visit at the Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital on Thursday, Minister for Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the hospital was allocated 4.6bn/- meant for the construction of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the capacity to attend accommodate patients. During her visit to the project site, the minister inspected the progress of the ongoing construction of ICU, radiology (CT-Scan) building, staff house as well as renovation of the emergency service building (EMD) after which she expressed satisfaction with the project development.

"With the money raised by the government, our priority at the ministry now focuses on improving the quality of health services," said minister Ummy.

In addition, the minister said the radiology building will be equipped with a CT-Scan machine, a service that was not available before.

"This hospital receives between 75 and 100 patients who require CT-Scan test service per month, so this machine will enable the public to have access to the service at a cheaper price," she said.

However, the minister said the government was aware of the shortage of beds facing the hospital.

She said the government is planning to build another Regional Referral Hospital, so that the existing facility can provide specialist health services, a move she said, will significantly reduce the backlog of patients.

The hospital Medical In charge, Dr Ernest Ibenzi, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the significant improvements in infrastructure and equipment at the facility, which have improved health services in the region.

Dr Ibenzi said the completion of the buildings will improve further the health service provision to the people, including decongesting the facility.