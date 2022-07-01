Tanzania: Uganda Awards Tpdc for Eacop Project Roll

THE government of Uganda has presented an honorary award to the government of Tanzania in recognition of her contribution to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

During the construction phase, the EACOP will create employment benefits in the form of thousands of jobs throughout the pipeline route.

This was announced yesterday when the EACOP Green Economy Coordinator, Mr Bryan Toshi presented the award to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Managing Director, Dr James Mataragio.

"This award is given to TPDC in recognition of its technical contribution to the successful implementation of the EACOP project.

TPDC's experience in the construction of gas and gas infrastructure management projects has been a valuable contribution to the discussions and even at this time when the EACOP project is in the process of being implemented," said Mr Toshi

Mr Toshi said that they issued the award as a token of love and recognition of the great work that has been done so far. He said TPDC has been at the forefront of ensuring that the project is successful.

Receiving the award, Dr Mataragio thanked the Ugandan government for recognising the contribution of the government of Tanzania through TPDC.

He said as shareholder, TPDC has made efforts to achieve the Final Investment Decision (FID). "This award given to us today (yesterday) is dedicated to all Tanzanians for their efforts to achieve FID, so this is an honor for all Tanzanians for participating in the EACOP project," said Dr Mataragio.

He also thanked the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) for recognising the contribution of various stakeholders including the Ministry of Energy, TPDC as well as journalists, who participated in the entire process of the project.

The project was sealed in the agreement in February 1st, this year where an approval for the project was granted during the ceremony graced by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania Vice-President Dr Mpango at the Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala Uganda.

The 1,443-kilometre pipeline will transport crude oil from Hoima, Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga Tanzania where economists say the construction of the pipeline will lead to a substantial rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) in both countries.

Over 3.5 billion US dollars investment capital associated with the construction and operation of the pipeline will be directly injected into the economies of Uganda and Tanzania.

The EACOP will be constructed and operated through a pipeline company by shareholders, namely the Uganda National Oil company (UNOC), the TPDC, and the two oil companies, TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).