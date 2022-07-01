Tanzania: Collect Information On Persons With Disabilities, NBS Tasked

THE government has advised the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to look into the possibility of establishing an administrative system for collecting information on persons with disabilities (PWDs) as it is the case with infant and maternal mortality statistics.

The advice was given on Thursday by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs), Mr George Simbachawene, when officiating at the national symposium for people with disabilities.

During the symposium organised by NBS with the aim of strengthening participation of persons with disabilities in the coming National Population and Housing Census in August 23rd this year, Mr Simbachawene said that the system could enable the government to have such data every year, instead of waiting for the census.

Mr Simbachawene called for full participation of persons with disabilities in the coming national census, adding that the move will trigger inclusive economy and enhance development planning.

Minister Simbachawene said full participation in the national census will enable the government to plan accordingly, including availing social services infrastructures.

"We encourage you (people with disabilities) to turn out in the coming National Population and Housing Census.

The government wants to be certain about the number of persons with disabilities it has and the nature or type of disability so it could provide relevant services to you," said Mr Simbachawene.

He added that the sixth phase government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to lay emphasis on the issues of people with disabilities by engaging them in every matter concerning them.

For her part, Deputy Minister of the docket Ms Ummy Ndarienanga commended President Samia's led government for continuing to care for people with disabilities and trusting them in various leadership positions.

"Persons with disabilities in various leadership positions will continue to work hard and deliver to the expectations of the government and the general public," she said.

For her part, NBS Tanzania Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa said that due to the experience gained in the past census exercises there is a pressing need for persons with disabilities to fully participate in the official count to have accurate data of the group.

"For instance in 2012 census we found that there was only two per cent of people with disabilities in the country, something that was not the case.

Failure to get accurate data was caused by a number of reasons including cultural practices.

This time, we expect full participation of people from this group." she urged.

She added that during census exercise, family members should provide accurate information about people with disabilities in their households.

Dr Chuwa noted that since the beginning of the 2022 census preparation her office (NBS) engaged with people with disabilities in various levels to ensure all of them are counted.

Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Persons with Disabilities (SHIVYAWATA) Diwani Kimani said that the forum was an implementation of President Samia's directive that calls for full participation of persons with disabilities in this year's census exercise.

He said he believed that the forum is going to open up awareness to people with disabilities, as well as encourage other people to participate in the population survey, with the aim of obtaining accurate statistics for implementation of government programmes.

He praised the government through NBS for involving people with disabilities in the census preparations, calling on district and regional committees to do the same.