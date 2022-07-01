Tanzania: Mkapa Second Death Anniversary to Be Marked in Zanzibar

THE Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) in collaboration with the government has organised a symposium in Zanzibar to mark the two - year anniversary of the death of its founder, former President Benjamin Mkapa.

The two-day symposium that will be held in the Isles on July 13 and 14 this year will focus on how to accelerate transformation in the country by cooperating with the private sector.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, BMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Ellen Senkoro said that other topics will include innovation in joint projects and strategies between the government, public and private institutions in providing health services for all.

She said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the event along with Zanzibar First Vice-President, Mr Othman Masoud. The symposium is also expected to bring together nearly 500 participants.

"We expect the first day of the symposium to be graced by the First VP of Zanzibar while President Samia is expected to grace the closing of the event," Dr Senkoro said.

"Participants will have the opportunity to hear about joint efforts being undertaken by the Union government and Zanzibar, private sector and development partners being coordinated by BMF in strengthening health systems with the aim of increasing access to health services," she said.

Dr Senkoro added that other national leaders who are expected to attend the symposium include Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, retired presidents, ambassadors, head of international, representatives from private and public sectors, family members and relatives.

Dr Senkoro expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who have been supporting them in preparations of the event in memory of the late third phase President Mkapa.

She said they are proud of their institution because it has undertaken many social projects including building houses for more than 400 health workers in 12 regions and 152 districts especially in hard to reach areas and employed more than 10,000 health workers and improve various health infrastructure.

The late Benjamin Mkapa died at the age of 81 on July 24 in 2020 in Dar es Salaam's hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Mkapa served as the third president of the country, from 1995 to 2005, before handing over power to the Fourth Phase President, Mr Jakaya Kikwete.