Malawi: MPs Not Considering Veep Impeachment - Chimwendo

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda says impeachment of Vice President Saulos Chilima is not on the agenda for the coming meeting of Parliament which starts on July 19, 2022.

The comment from the Leader of the House comes following social media reports which alleged that he was personally masterminding the impeachment of Chilima.

Chilima is currently facing allegations of receiving huge sums of money and other gifts from corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar to influence award of government contracts.

Chilima denies the allegations and is set to speak to Malawians on the matter on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Leader of the House' office, any business item to be considered by the House , must be examined first by the Business Committee as per the Standing Orders.

"The Business Committee met on Wednesday, 29th June, 2022 and I wish to state here, that at no point did the impeachment of the Vice President come up for discussion.

"No Notice of such motion, as is required by our Standing Orders has either been lodged let alone discussed by the Business Committee," says the statement.

Some section of society, including civil rights activists, have been calling in Chilima to step aside in order to allow smooth investigations on the matter.