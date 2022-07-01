Tanzania: Questions Asked By Members of Parliament During Budget Session

A TOTAL of 3,043 questions including 487 basic enqueries were asked by Members of Parliament and responded by various ministers in the concluded Bunge session.

Other 2,556 questions were supplementary, said Prime Minister Kassimu Majaliwa when he was winding up the marathon budget session of the National Assembly which started in March.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa responded to 27 impromptu questions asked by lawmakers.

Moving a motion to adjourn Parliament until September 13, 2022, Mr Majaliwa said on Thursday that the12th Parliament deliberated on and passed four bills.

He said that various laws including Amendment Bill no 2 of 2022 and the water resources management Amendment Bill 2022 were read for the first time.

Equally, the Finance Bill, 2022 and the Government Expenditure Bill was read ensuing all steps.

"The House approved resolution to commend President Samia Suluhu Hassan after winning the Africa Road Builders-Babacar Ndiaye Award 2022 in recognition of her commitment in development of transport infrastructure in the country,"

He added: "the house also approved resolutions to congratulate the Serengeti Girls National Women's Football Team and Tanzania's Amputee National Team (Tembo Warriors) after qualifying for the World Cup in India and Turkey respectively."