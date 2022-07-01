Tanzania: Questions Asked By Members of Parliament During Budget Session

30 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

A TOTAL of 3,043 questions including 487 basic enqueries were asked by Members of Parliament and responded by various ministers in the concluded Bunge session.

Other 2,556 questions were supplementary, said Prime Minister Kassimu Majaliwa when he was winding up the marathon budget session of the National Assembly which started in March.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa responded to 27 impromptu questions asked by lawmakers.

Moving a motion to adjourn Parliament until September 13, 2022, Mr Majaliwa said on Thursday that the12th Parliament deliberated on and passed four bills.

He said that various laws including Amendment Bill no 2 of 2022 and the water resources management Amendment Bill 2022 were read for the first time.

Equally, the Finance Bill, 2022 and the Government Expenditure Bill was read ensuing all steps.

"The House approved resolution to commend President Samia Suluhu Hassan after winning the Africa Road Builders-Babacar Ndiaye Award 2022 in recognition of her commitment in development of transport infrastructure in the country,"

He added: "the house also approved resolutions to congratulate the Serengeti Girls National Women's Football Team and Tanzania's Amputee National Team (Tembo Warriors) after qualifying for the World Cup in India and Turkey respectively."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X