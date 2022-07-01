Tanzania: Samia Appoints Gen. Mabeyo to Chair NCAA

30 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday, appointed the retired Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo the board chairperson of Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

A statement issued in Dar es Salaam by Director of Presidential Communications Zuhura Yunus noted that General Mabeyo's appointment came effective today, (June 30,2022)

On Wednesday, President Samia promoted Major General Jacob John Mkunda to General before naming him as Tanzania's Chief of Defence Forces.

The newly sworn in CDF covers the vacuum left by Venance Mabeyo, who has retired.

