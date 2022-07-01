Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

30 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

At commemorative events organized in various cities of the US in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, nationals contributed 110 thousand 592 Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Accordingly, nationals in Las Vegas contributed 36 thousand 230 Dollars and nationals in Minneapolis-Minnesota 21 thousand 556 Dollars.

Similarly, nationals in Boston contributed 25 thousand 348 Dollars, nationals in New York 13 thousand 563 Dollars, nationals in Rochester 2 thousand 255 Dollars, nationals in Buffalo 3 thousand 140 Dollars, and nationals in Philadelphia 6 thousand 500 Dollars, and nationals in Harrisburg 2 thousand Dollars.

