Malawi: CFT Calls Upon Chilima to Cooperate With ACB, Clear Himself

Citizen for Transformation (CFT) has called on Vice President Saulos Chilima to cooperate with graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as it investigates his alleged involvement with businessman Zuneth Sattar.

Chilima is currently under ACB investigations over allegations that he might have received huge sums of money and other gifts from the UK based businessman Sattar to influence award of government contracts.

At a press conference on Thursday in Lilongwe, CFT, a political movement, says it was dismayed with the action by UTM cadres who blocked ACB interrogators from meeting Chilima last Friday.

The ACB interrogators are yet to meet Chilima, who so far has denied the link describing it as political witch hunt.

CFT publicity secretary Chimwemwe Maunde has also hailed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's intention to establish a specialised court to try all corruption cases.

Maunde said the development will help to expedite the conclusion of corruption cases.

The CFT also condemned some Malawians who openly frustrate operations of ACB by among others, holding vigils and demonstrating against the ACB Director Martha Chizuma.

However, the movement feels the ACB is taking too long to conclude outstanding cases such as the famous K577 billion Cement Gate.

"Much as they are doing well in fighting corruption, we still feel ACB is only excited with current cases, forgetting old ones whose files are gathering dust," lamented Maunde.

The movement has further recommended that government should speed up the setting up of the specialised court to deal with corruption cases.

The movement also wants the ACB to conduct a lifestyle audit as many Malawians are living beyond their means, leading flamboyant lifestyles that do not match their known income, an indication that they are involved in dirty deals.

On funding of the ACB, the movement has challenged the government to increase the allocation to enable the graft fighting body to work effectively.