South Africa: The Commission for Gender Equality's Leadership Crisis Bodes Ill for Everyone - the Public Needs to Pay Attention

opinion

The historical challenges of the commission mean its current abnormal situation has become normalised, and there does not seem to be any public outcry about this dysfunction, or any demands to repair it.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, an attempt is being made to remove the CEO of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Jamela Robertson, less than two years into her five-year contract, allegedly owing to commissioner interference in the running of the CGE. In a few months a potential six commissioners will be appointed to the CGE for a five-year term after a process of application or nomination via Parliament's website and an interview in Parliament.

With six vacancies for commissioners, a potential vacancy in the post of CEO, a new CFO (who started in June 2022), and remaining vacancies in senior management, the leadership of the CGE is in transition. Problems with the Public Protector have shown that there are serious consequences for ill-suited Chapter 9 leadership.

Chapter 9 institutions were designed as independent institutions supporting democracy. They are fundamental to the protection of human rights envisioned in the Constitution's Bill of Rights. One such institution is the CGE, tasked with promoting, protecting...