President Samia Suluhu Hassan swears in General Jacob John Mkunda as the new Chief Defense Forces (CDF) at the State House in Dar es Salaam this evening.

Yesterday, the Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces, President Samia promoted Mkunda to full General before appointing him as the CDF to cover the vacuum left by General Venance Mabeyo who has retired.

President Samia also administered the oaths of Lieutenant General Salum Haji Othman who is the new Chief of Staff of the TPDF.