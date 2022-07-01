Tanzania Throws Weight Behind LNG Project

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa winded up the marathon budget session of the National Assembly Thursday and instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project benefits the country.

The Premier said in Dodoma that the project will stimulate economic growth, boosting government's revenues as well as creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

To speed up the implementation of the project, the PM said that the government expects to attract investment valued at more than 30 billion US dollars.

"I direct the Energy Ministry to ensure that it makes good use of the LNG project to improve the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) experience in gas operations as well as to facilitate access to processed natural gas for domestic use," he pointed out.

Last month, Tanzania signed a framework agreement with Norway's Equinor and Britain's Shell that will bring them closer to starting construction on a $30bn project to export liquefied natural gas (LNG).