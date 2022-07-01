Sudan: U.S. Asst SEC of State Welcomes Sudan Junta's 'Commitment to Allow Demonstrations in Sudan'

30 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Washington / Khartoum — US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has welcomed the commitment of junta leader and head of the Sovereignty Council Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's commitment to direct the security forces in the country to allow demonstrators throughout Sudan to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly on June 30. Phee also welcomed the commitment of activist leaders to peacefully exercise their rights.

"Spoilers must not be allowed to use the June 30 protests to undermine progress in restoring the transition," she said in a tweet yesterday.

She said that she spoke with El Burhan and with the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance to stress the need for all parties to continue the ongoing serious efforts to restore a civilian-led transition process through the United Nations process, the African Union and the IGAD.

