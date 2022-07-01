Sudan: Int'l Community Urges Restraint At Sudan Protests

Khartoum — Representatives of the international community in Sudan have issued a joint statement urging "restraint by all parties and a commitment by authorities to the protection of civilians" during today's demonstrations.

"Tomorrow marks the 33rd anniversary of a coup d'état that toppled Sudan's last elected government and brought a dictator to power for decades. His oppressive and corrupt regime stifled the aspirations of the Sudanese people to live in freedom and prosperity," says the joint statement issued yesterday by the Embassies of the UK, USA, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and the Republic of Korea in Khartoum.

"After the 2019 revolution these aspirations were revitalised, but were blocked again on 25 October 2021. The pro-democracy protests over the last eight months make it clear that these aspirations are well alive and the Sudanese people want a transition to democracy," the international statement asserts.

"The Embassies of the UK, USA, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and the Republic of Korea affirm the right of the Sudanese people to protest peacefully without fear of violence. We urge restraint by all parties and a commitment by authorities to the protection of civilians so that no more lives are lost.

"We call on all Sudanese actors to come together within the framework of the UNITAMS-AU-IGAD facilitated political process to find together a common path towards a democratic transition," the statement concludes.