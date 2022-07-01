Sudan: Int'l Community Urges Restraint At Sudan Protests

30 June 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Representatives of the international community in Sudan have issued a joint statement urging "restraint by all parties and a commitment by authorities to the protection of civilians" during today's demonstrations.

"Tomorrow marks the 33rd anniversary of a coup d'état that toppled Sudan's last elected government and brought a dictator to power for decades. His oppressive and corrupt regime stifled the aspirations of the Sudanese people to live in freedom and prosperity," says the joint statement issued yesterday by the Embassies of the UK, USA, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and the Republic of Korea in Khartoum.

"After the 2019 revolution these aspirations were revitalised, but were blocked again on 25 October 2021. The pro-democracy protests over the last eight months make it clear that these aspirations are well alive and the Sudanese people want a transition to democracy," the international statement asserts.

"The Embassies of the UK, USA, Norway, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, and the Republic of Korea affirm the right of the Sudanese people to protest peacefully without fear of violence. We urge restraint by all parties and a commitment by authorities to the protection of civilians so that no more lives are lost.

"We call on all Sudanese actors to come together within the framework of the UNITAMS-AU-IGAD facilitated political process to find together a common path towards a democratic transition," the statement concludes.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X