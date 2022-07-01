Ghana: 37 Business Resource Centers Established to Grow Local Businesses

The government has established 37 Business Resource Centers (BRCs) in some selected districts across the country to grow small and micro-scale businesses and create employment.

An additional 30 are also under construction at various stages and will soon be completed to bring the total to 67.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who disclosed this said the newly established BRCs would be managed under a franchise system, adding that the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) would be the main franchisor and private sector operators as franchisees.

In preparation for this, he said the government has supported GEA to develop franchise models, standard operating procedures and systems to enable BRCs to operate efficiently to help micro-enterprises in the districts to grow.

Also, he said GEA and its partners such as Rural Enterprises Programme (REP) have been given institutional support to ensure that the right business ecosystem exists at the local level to provide high-quality services to all small businesses.

Mr Kyerematen, who was officially launching the operationalization of BRCs in Accra, said BRCs have the requisite personnel and resources to offer a comprehensive range of business development services, professional consulting services and critical regulatory support services to businesses.

He said BRCs have a lot to offer local businesses and urged the private sector operators, development partners and NGOs to use the services of the BRCs to expand their businesses.