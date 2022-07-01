Gambia: ECGFF to Brief Media Today Ahead of August Presidential Elections

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) hereby informs the media and members of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) that it is calling a press briefing today, Thursday 30th June 2022 at the Football House.

The briefing is scheduled for 10:30am of the aforesaid date.

Matters to be addressed at the briefing are related to issues regarding the 2022 Elective Congress which is scheduled for August of this year.

Thus, the media is urged to attend the function which will be addressed by the Members of the Electoral Committee and very important announcements would be made.

The Electoral Committee is elected by the members of the GFF in the last Annual General Meeting held in December of 2021, in line with Article 30.2 of the Constitution of the GFF which states as follows:

Elections shall be conducted by an Electoral Committee which shall be elected by the General Assembly in the AGM before the elective congress in compliance with electoral code.

The mandate of the Electoral Committee is derived from the Electoral Code of the Federation which will be the guiding principle for the Members throughout the electoral process.

The Code, is also voted in for by the members of the GFF.

As per Article 22.1 of the GFF Constitution, the General Assembly is the meeting at which all of the members of the GFF convene.

The AGM also represents the supreme and legislative authority of the GFF.

Signed by:

Lamin M. Jassey

General Secretary & Secretary to the Electoral Committee

Brikama Utd triumph over Team Rihno to cruise to FF Cup quarterfinals