Gambia: NCCE Regional Dialogue Underway

The regional dialogue among security forces, youth and other stakeholders organised by The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the National Youth Council (NYC), UNFPA and by extension UN Peace Building Fund (PBF), is currently underway in regions across the country.

The dialogue is being held under the theme: "Strengthening Relations among Stakeholders in Promotion and Maintenance of Peace and Security in post presidential and parliamentary elections."

The nationwide advocacy is aimed at promoting healthy relations, mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and collaboration between the civilian population and the security forces in the maintenance of peace and security especially in the post presidential and parliamentary elections as well as the impeding Local Government Election.

Ansumana Ceesay, Senior Program Officer at the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), said the engagement would help to build the capacities of stakeholders on peace building, civil military relations, community policing, conflict management and prevention.

The exercise, he added, involves six interface sessions to be held in the six administrative regions namely, North Bank, Central River, Upper River, Lower River West Coast Regions (WCR) as well as Kanifing Municipality and Banjul.

About 270 participants including security personnel, youth, Community Based Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, journalists, pressure groups and other relevant stakeholders are taking part in the regional advocacy sessions across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The move comes on the backdrop of the past two hotly contested elections (presidential and parliamentary) as stakeholders prepare ahead of 2023 Local Government Elections.

This, he added, makes it even more crucial to continue to have continuous civic conversations for citizen to be re-oriented, sensitised and educated on their civic rights and duties to increase awareness and encourage mass participation in peace building initiatives, conflict prevention and management, regardless of orientation and affiliation.

SPO Ceesay reminded that an informed citizenry is a crucial component of a healthy and resilient democracy.

"Motivated by our belief that every citizen has a role to play in the maintenance of peace and stability especially young people, the NCCE engages in a variety of civic education activities to not only enlighten and inform citizens about their civic rights and responsibilities but also to build capacities for active and informed participation in national discourse and initiatives, as well as remind them of the fact that to ensure the rule of law, peace and stability to prevail, citizens must follow due processes to seek redress when aggrieved and desist from actions that are hostile to peace, as our collective desire for development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility," he stated.

He expressed their resolve to continue facilitating engagements and conversations of this nature, especially in this post-election period, to build harmony among all relevant stakeholders.