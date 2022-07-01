Gambia: Serrekunda East Nawetan Qualifiers Update

The Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) 'nawetan' qualifiers intensify with nine fixtures already played with nine teams booking their places into the second round of the qualifiers.

After playing five fixtures over the first weekend of the opening of the qualifiers, the SESDO committee is continuing their fixtures with two games for 3pm and 5pm every day at the Buffer Zone Field in Tallinding.

Late Njuga FC and Lions of T. Town became the latest teams to book their places into the second round after winning their first knockout games of the qualifiers.

Late Njuga FC beat Stockholm FC 1-0 during the earlier game played at the Buffer Zone Field on Tuesday.

This result sent Late Njuga FC into the second round of the qualifiers while the defeat eliminated Stockholm FC from the nawetan qualifiers.

Lions of T. Town defeated Black Stone 2-0 during the late encounter played at the Buffer Zone Field on Tuesday.

Omar Jarju opened the scoring for Lions of T. Town before Tombong Fafana doubled their lead to earn them a vital win going into the second round of the competition.