Gambia: Jeshwang Utd Continue Good Run in GFF Women's 2 Tier

Jeshwang United continued their impressive run of form in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Second Division League after thrashing Lower Nuimi 5-0 during their week-15 fixture played at the Kiti Field on Sunday.

The Old Jeshwang-based team now collected their 10th win of the season while the North Bank Region-based team suffered their seventh loss of the league.

The victory extended Jeshwang United lead on top of the standings with 32 points, three points ahead of second place, while the defeat dropped Lower Nuimi to 7th position with 17 points.

Koita FC shared the spoils after playing a 1-1 draw against Future Bi during a game played at Kiti on Sunday.

Koita FC now recorded their fifth draw of the season while Future Bi registered their third draw of the league.

The result maintained Koita FC on 2nd position with 29 points, two points above Future Bi FC who occupy 3rd position with 27 points.

Raptim also beat Young Icons 2-0 during a game played on Saturday.

Tallinding-based team, Raptim FC recorded their fourth win of the season while Young Icons suffered their 13th defeats of the league.

The victory moved Raptim to 5th position with 19 points, while the defeat maintained Young Icons at rock bottom (10th) position with 3 points.

Prisons beat Kintehs FC 3-2 during a game played at the Kiti Field on Saturday.

Prisons FC collected their eighth win of the league while struggling side Kintehs, endured their fourth defeat of the season.

The win sent Prisons to 4th position with 26 points while Kintehs occupy 8th position with 16 points.

Greater Tomorrow overcame Foni Girls 2-1 during a West Coast Region derby game played at Kiti on Friday.

Greater Tomorrow now registered their fifth victory of the league while Foni Girls suffered their 11th defeat of the league.

The result put Greater Tomorrow on 6th position with 19 points, leveled with Raptim while Foni Girls sit second from bottom (9th) position with 5 points.