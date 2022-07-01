Ghana: At the 40th Remembrance Service - GBA Urges Public to Have Confidence in Justice System

The National President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has appealed to Ghanaians to have confidence in the justice system and not to resort to any violent protest that may curtail the peace and harmony in the country.

He has therefore asked Ghanaians, especially the youth to stop preaching about military takeover (coup), following their disagreement with some government policies and decisions in recent times.

Mr Boafo said this yesterday in Accra, at the 40th Remembrance Service held for the three murdered High Court judges and a retired Army officer who were abducted and gruesomely shoot dead on June 30, 1982.

The bodies of the Justices, the late Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, with a retired Army officer, Major Sam Acquah were soaked with petrol and set on fire at the Bundase Military Range.

The remembrance service was organised in collaboration with the GBA and Judiciary Service at the Christ the King Parish.

In attendance were the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah as well as some government officials.

Mr Boafo said democratic governance and constitutional rule as entrenched in the 1992 Constitution, protects people's fundamental human rights and the need to have periodic free and fair elections despite its peculiar challenges.

He said coup d'état have its own consequences and that those yearning for coup in the country were for their selfish gains adding that, the 1992 Constitution was still a superior alternative to any other means of governance.

The Director of Father Campbell Foundation, Reverend Andrew Campbell, said Ghana has been blessed with numerous natural resources that should make living comfortable to the people.

He mentioned gold, bauxite and timber as some of the resources the country should manage well to help elevate the people from lavishing in poverty.

Reverend Campbell urged Ghanaians to love, forgive, pray and foster unity in building the nation in togetherness.