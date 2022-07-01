Ghana: Police Gun Down 4 Armed Robbers On Bekwai-Fomena Highway

Kumasi — Four persons suspected to be robbers were on Wednesday killed in a shoot-out with the police on the Bekwai-Fomena Highway, in Ashanti Region.

A gang of five persons engaged the police in a shoot-out, during a robbery, and four of them died, and one of the robbers escaped.

A source at the Ashanti Regional Police Command confirmed the incident, but did not give any details and directed the Ghanaian Times to contact the Police headquarters, in Accra.

However, the Assembly Member for the Essumeja Electoral Area, Kofi Frimpong, speaking on a local radio station, said the four persons died on the spot while one other escaped.

He claimed that the suspects were robbing passengers between the Bekwai and Fomena enclave as they blocked the road in the late hours of Wednesday.

On seeing the police, the Assembly Member, alleged, the suspects took to their heels and the police chased them.

According to MrEssumeja, the suspects escaped into the bush, but there was an exchange of gunshots and four of the five robbers were shot dead, but one escaped.

MrFrimpongappealed to members of the community to report to the police the presence of anystrange person in the area.

Meanwhile, a search by the youth in the adjoining communities for the fifth suspect is yet to yield any positive results.

It is recalled that, on March 2, 2022, two suspected robbers were shot, while one other was arrested following a police operation near Bekwai.

The police clashed with five robbers, who had blocked the road from Abodom - Koniyaw, near Bekwai, with logs, to rob traders.

In the process of police engagement with the alleged robbers, two of them were shot, one was arrested and two others, who might have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

Preliminary investigations also established that the robbers on Monday, February 21, 2022, had blocked the road at Anwiankwanta and robbed passengers on board a Takoradi- Kumasi bound VIP bus.

"After subjecting the passengers to the harrowing experience, the robbers were reported to have then called on their victims to remember them in their prayers."