Namibia: Prayers for Activists' Release From Prison

1 July 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

SUPPORTERS of Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) activist Michael Amushelelo and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activist Ndimbulukeni Nauyoma will on Saturday pray for the pair's release from prison.

This comes after the two were arrested seven weeks ago, following an attempt to shut down businesses at the China Town shopping complex in Windhoek.

Amushelelo has been charged with public violence, incitement to commit an offence, and assault by threat, while Nauyoma was charged with public violence and incitement to commit an offence.

The prayer day will kick off at 14:00 at the Khomasdal Community Hall.

The event will also see various live performances.

NEFF legislator Longinus 'Kalimbo' Iipumbu on Friday confirmed the event.

