Malawi: Maduka Endorses Chakwera's Leadership

Former Malawi National Team football player John Maduka, now wears a political jersey having joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in South Africa.

Maduka came into MCP fold, South Africa wing, at a function which took place in Durban as part of the MCP RSA wing tour of Durban after visiting Capetown.

Maduka's decision is a clear indication of his endorsement to the leadership of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Maduka said he decided to join MCP because he is impressed with the servant leadership of President Chakwera.

He said Chakwera is always matching words with action, saying this was the reason Malawi was witnessing accelerated development.

The wing's central executive committee chairperson, Dr Isaac Nkhata said he was impressed that more Malawians in RSA are joining the grouping to enhance their oneness as Malawians.

Billy Kamulanje, Coordinator of Durban MCP Committee, said the visit by the central committee has strengthened the party with 47 new members joining including the football legend, John Maduka.

After visiting Capetown and Durban, the central committee is expected to visit Mpumalanga next week before proceeding to Pretoria and Johannesburg later this month.

Dr Isaac Nkhata said the aim of the tours, among others, is to encourage Malawians in the diaspora to work with the Malawi government in the development of the country through investments and wooing investors and visitors to come to Malawi.