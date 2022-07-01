Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Accuse Germans of Looting, Say Western Funded Projects Being Financed By Colonial Plunder

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga Thursday took turns to accuse unnamed Germans of looting gold at Great Zimbabwe which they said is now being used to finance some recent projects locally.

Despite officiating at a project financed by France, the two downplayed the West's contribution, arguing they were bringing back a few millions as compared to what they 'stole.'

Speaking at the unveiling of a French Development Agency (AFD) €3 million project at Great Zimbabwe Monuments in Masvingo, Mnangagwa chose to use the local Shona language so the French, in attendance, would not understand what he was saying.

"Vaunza mari three million euro, apa ndotaura neShona kuti vamwe vasahwa apa. Zvanzi navaChiwenga pane ma German akauya kuno nevana vaQueen kwahi vakauya kuno vakaba. Kwahwi imbavha, asi mari yacho yakudzoka, ndoimwe three million yauya iyi (They have brought €3 million but I am going to speak in Shona so that some people do not get what I am saying. VP Chiwenga said there are whites who came to steal but they are now returning the money and some of it has been brought today)," said Mnangagwa.

The Zanu PF leader was adding to what Chiwenga had said about the matter. The former army general said former colonial masters were thieves.

"Vakauya vakatora goridhe redu pano, vakauya havo, tinovarangarira mu history yedu asi dzanga dziri mbavha (White people came and took our gold, we remember them in our history, but they were thieves)," Chiwenga said.

Surprisingly, the project which is being implemented by AFD in partnership with Zimbabwe's ministry of home affairs and cultural heritage, is part of Mnangagwa's re-engagement strategy.

According to officials, it is expected to strengthen bilateral ties.