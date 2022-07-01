South Africa Dismisses Civic Pressure, Urges Zimbabweans to Ignore False Hope On Special Permits

SOUTH Africa has dismissed attempts by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) to reverse its ending of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) as a waste of time and urged Zimbabweans to adhere to new regulations or leave.

ZEPs were ended in November 2021, having been in operation since 2017, when the South African ministry of home affairs sought to regularise stay of undocumented Zimbabweans.

Undocumented Zimbabweans were given up to December 31, 2022, to regularise their stay through other immigration policies, willingly leave the better off country altogether or face deportation.

In a statement released by the ministry of home affairs, HSF has been accused of labeling their decision 'xenophobic.' The non-governmental organisation (NGO) is seeking a reversal of the decision at the South African High Court.

"The recent surprising court action launched by the HSF is a perfect example of the destructive role that some NGOs are capable of," reads the statement.

"There is a disturbing and growing trend by some NGOs to sabotage the polycentric and policy laden decisions taken by government by using the courts. This development must be nipped in the bud as soon as possible.

"South Africa is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders. Their ultimate aim is to assist in the dislodgement of government of the day from power by all means available.

"The decision of the minister not to extend the exemptions granted to Zimbabwean nationals has been widely supported by South African citizens. The HSF, in its desperate bid to blackmail the nation, is twisting the support for the minister's decision by the majority of South African citizens as being "xenophobic". Nothing could be further from the truth."

"The HSF access to the courts is guaranteed in the Constitution. However, this should not be a licence to abuse the Bill of Rights by some armchair critics, who have no idea of the sacrifices and deaths of many freedom fighters, while they sat in the comfort of their homes because of the colour of their skin. They now claim to be champions of the human rights of the African people in whole continent."

More than 178 000 ZEPs were issued by the South African government, while the United Nations (UN) population division estimated that 649 385 were living in South Africa by 2017.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Arguments that the figure could be as high as two million were queried but not proved by Africa Check, a continental fact checking platform.

Most of those in the neighbouring country fled Zimbabwe's poor economic outlook which meant few employment opportunities, and a crisis that is still prevailing, more than two decades after it started.

Added the statement: "The minister and the department of home affairs will vigorously defend the lawful, reasonable and rational decision of the Minister. We cannot be expected to throw up our hands in despair and fail the people of South Africa.

"If HSF has the interests of Africans in the continent at heart, the Minister expects it to play its constructive role in assisting the affected Zimbabwean nationals to apply for one or the other visas provided for in the Immigration Act.

"The minister calls upon all affected Zimbabwean nationals to ignore the false hope created by the HSF and adhere to the procedures outlined by the Department in various public notices and communication."