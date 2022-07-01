Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa to Sanctify Bulawayo

Tafadzwa Zimoyo — Acting Entertainment Editor

"God is gracious or gift from God" is the Biblical meaning for the name Janet.

And so, on our gospel music scene is Janet Manyowa, who today makes us feel her name is sacrosanct. She preaches sanctity in a manner that makes one feel she is a gracious gift to the genre.

She is super organised, simple and straightfoward.

Now according to her mantra, the word of God should spread through music and this weekend she has chosen to take her gracious spark to Bulawayo by hosting a concert dubbed "Wanqoba".

She is not doing that alone but has engaged friends in the calling, other gospel musicians who include Wenyasha, Pastor G, Takesure Zamar, Vocal Ex, Mai Mwamuka, Snowy, Minister Micheal Mahendere, Ntokozo Mbambo, Nomthie Sibisi and Pastor Bonnie Deuschle.

Looking at the line-up, definitely the City of Kings, will explode with electrifying performances.

By the way, it is not a battle, but a gospel show that is also set to go down the books of history for Bulawayo fans.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Janet Manyowa's manager and husband Munya, said all was set for the concert tomorrow with rehearsals and stage set up taking shape.

"The event is at ZITF Hall 3 and we chose the big space because of the high demand by fans who are promising to come. Definitely it is the biggest and it is all systems go," he said.

"Some of the local acts on the lineup are already in Bulawayo and have started rehearsals. The build-up to this event has been good and we believe there is a lot of anticipation from Bulawayo."

Asked why she named the show "Wanqoba", Munya said it was based on the inspiration of how the concert came up. "Wanqoba means 'He conquered'.

Jesus conquered the cross of Calvary, and we are conquerors with Him.

The concert resonates around this theme," he said.

"We certainly hope to tour other cities in Zimbabwe, and it's something we are definitely working on. This is Janet Manyowa's inaugural concert in Bulawayo. We certainly plan on this becoming an annual event, much like the ANOT concert which we hosted on New Year's day."

Manyowa said radio personalities Becky K and Donna will facilitate the event as hostess.

On her social media page, fans are anxiously waiting for the event as she has also been hosting competitions and several comedians joined by doing skits to promote the show.

As organised as she is, just like what happens with some international stars when they go on tour, Janet asked her fans which songs she can add to her playlist, including other artistes who are performing.

'"Vaudze', 'Munogona' by Pastor G, 'Iwe mhepo' -- Takesure Zamar and 'In the Shadow' by Ntokozo Mbambo" among others", said one fan identified as Tariro Tshuma.

The event is also to be streamed live by Gateway Streams.