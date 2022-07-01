Zimbabwe: Olympiad Chess Teams Named

THE Zimbabwe Chess Federation have named the team which will do duty for the country at this year's 44th FIDE Olympiad tournament in Chennai, India, from July 28 to August 10. The men's and women's teams were selected during some national tournaments, including the Easter Open and Zimbabwe Open Chess tournaments which were held in the capital.

FIDE Olympiad biennial event was initially scheduled for Moscow, Russia, in 2020 but was postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Zimbabwean team will be bearing pressure of maintaining the excellent record they set during the previous edition held in Georgia where the country finished second best among African nations behind the gods of African chess, the Pharaohs of Egypt.

South Africa-based International Master, Rodwell Makoto, will lead the Zimbabwe men's side, which is a blend of experience and young talent.

Veteran Spencer Masango has also been included to bolster the squad so is Namibia-based Jemusse Zhemba.

Emarald "The Officer" Mushore and Roy Mwadzura, who is making his debut Olympiad appearance, complete the five-man team.

The women's team will be led by Woman Candidate Master, Kudzanayi Charinda, who is the highest ranked Zimbabwean female player and the winner of the recently held Minerva Zimbabwe Open Chess Tournament.

Charinda will be complemented by one of the most consistent players, Linda Dalitso Shaba, the 2021 Minerva Zimbabwe Open Chess Tournament Champion.

ZRP's best female chess player Christine Makwena, young and talented Woman Candidate Master Hazel Refiloe Mudodo, who is the current Zimbabwe Women Chess Champion, also made it into the team.

Tatenda Melisa Zengeni completes the line-up and adds the much-needed experience to the squad.

Chess teams

Men: Rodwell Makoto, Jemusse Zhemba, Spencer Masango,Emarald Mushore and Roy Mwadzura.

Women: Tatenda Melisa Zengeni, Hazel Refiloe Mudodo, Christine Makwena, Linda Dalitso Shaba and Kudzanayi Charinda