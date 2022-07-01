Zimbabwe: Biti Attacks Prosecution

The assault case of Tendai Biti continued yesterday with him shifting his attacks from The Herald to deputy prosecutor, Mr Michael Reza, saying he was not objective and likes to prosecute opposition politicians.

Biti is facing allegations of assaulting an investor, Ms Tatiana Aleshina, at the Harare Magistrates Court. In his reasons why he wants the matter referred to the Apex Court, he said he will never receive a free and fair trial if Mr Reza prosecutes the case.

"I am shocked why a senior prosecutor like Mr Reza would want to prosecute an assault matter," he said.

Biti said the State should not show that it is captured by any individual including the complainant.

"The prosecutor is behaving as if he is a hired gun or captured, which is not allowed by the constitution," he said.

Biti first blamed Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa, whom he accused of causing his arrest, through a media conference.

After blaming Cde Chinamasa, he then turned his guns on The Herald, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, for giving the nation a wrong narrative of his assault case.