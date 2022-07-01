Zimbabwe: Biti Attacks Prosecution

1 July 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The assault case of Tendai Biti continued yesterday with him shifting his attacks from The Herald to deputy prosecutor, Mr Michael Reza, saying he was not objective and likes to prosecute opposition politicians.

Biti is facing allegations of assaulting an investor, Ms Tatiana Aleshina, at the Harare Magistrates Court. In his reasons why he wants the matter referred to the Apex Court, he said he will never receive a free and fair trial if Mr Reza prosecutes the case.

"I am shocked why a senior prosecutor like Mr Reza would want to prosecute an assault matter," he said.

Biti said the State should not show that it is captured by any individual including the complainant.

"The prosecutor is behaving as if he is a hired gun or captured, which is not allowed by the constitution," he said.

Biti first blamed Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa, whom he accused of causing his arrest, through a media conference.

After blaming Cde Chinamasa, he then turned his guns on The Herald, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, for giving the nation a wrong narrative of his assault case.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X