Zimbabwe: Stunner Weeps in Court

1 July 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza-

Hip — Hop artiste, Desmond Chideme, wept uncontrollably in court yesterday while explaining how he missed his daughter.

This forced the court to briefly adjourn to allow the urban grooves star to calm down.

Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife, Dyonne Tafirenyika, at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Chideme told the court that he was being barred from seeing or providing for their daughter.

He said the situation was affecting him financially and emotionally.

He told the court that he was struggling to pay fees for his children saying all his shows were being cancelled.

According to the State, Chideme assaulted Tafirenyika at the height of a domestic dispute in April. The court heard that Tafirenyika had refused to give Chideme her mobile phone.

The case will continue on July 11.

