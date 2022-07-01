South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 1, 2022

Cape Town —

Business Leaders Join Calls for President Ramaphosa to Act on Eskom Crisis

With the country hit by stage 6 load shedding this week, it is impacting heavily on the economy. Business people are now adding to the calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the crisis. Over the years, load shedding has been caused by mismanagement of funds, crumbling infrastructure, and now lately alleged sabotage by contractors and employees and theft of copper cables, at power utility Eskom. As a result, many businesses have been forced to cut back on productivity, retrench staff and some even close, permanently. Load shedding has also shaken investor confidence and the overall economic assessment by rating agencies. This past week's stage 6 escalation has been blamed on an unauthorised strike by Eskom employees for a pay hike.

No Budget, So 24,000 Eastern Cape Learners Out of Transport Programme

Only 81% of learners in the Eastern Cape Province will be eligible for scholar transport. This will leave out 24,000 learners in the 2022/23 financial year. This came to light in parliament, after a question was posed to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga by EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu, who said the provincial department's assertion was that it would provide scholar transport to only 10,000 learners out of the eligible 125,000, due to budget constraints. The move by the department will see less learners benefit from the transport programme than in the last financial year.

Home Affairs Minister's Criticism of Helen Suzman Foundation Condemned

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's attack on the Helen Suzman Foundation announced in June 2022 that it would go to court to challenge the minister's decision on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP), which expires at the end of December 2022. According to reports, the foundation said it believed those who had followed the law could not have their permits terminated "without fair process, good reason and a meaningful opportunity to regularise their status". Motsoaledi accused the foundation of trying to "dislodge" the government. Thousands of Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa are in limbo as the government has refused to budge on the decision.