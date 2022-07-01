Nigeria: Kidnappers, Bandits Giving Us Sleepless Nights - Plateau Residents

Residents of the communities in Bashar District in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau have cried out against the incessant attacks by kidnappers and bandits in the area.

They complained that the criminal elements were terrorising their communities and giving them sleepless nights.

The people made the complaint on Thursday when the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Wanton Killings in Wase visited the area.

The Village Head of Kampani Zurak Community, Dahiru Adamu, described their condition as "unfortunate and sad".

He said that the kidnappers usually operated on Fridays and would always ask for half a million naira ransom or more.

"Sir, the issue of kidnapping and banditry is a serious challenge to us here.

"I escaped narrowly when they once came after me and so our people are not safe.

"We are having sleepless nights and now live in perpetual fear.

"We can't travel freely. I nearly aborted my plans to attend this meeting because of fear of the unknown.

"Our communities are becoming ghost towns because our people are moving to safer places," Adamu said.

Another resident, Abubakar Yusuf, said that the situation had affected farming activities in the area.

According to him, farmers are no longer safe in their farms and this situation can lead to famine, if not checkmated.

He said the people had so far lost 300 cows to their assailants.

He further said that the unfortunate development had further impoverished their people.

Yusuf also said that their attackers recently killed five soldiers in the community.

He, therefore, called on the government to intensify efforts toward tackling the menace.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Rep. Fulata Abubakar, said they were in the area to investigate the remote and immediate causes of recent attacks in the communities.

Abubakar further said that the committee was in the state to get first-hand information from the affected communities to enable it make necessary recommendations to the National Assembly.

"As we all know, the fundamental duty of every government is the protection of lives and property.

"We are concerned about the wanton killings in Plateau and this made the House of Representatives to raise a motion, which led to this committee's assignment.

"So, it is in that context that we are mandated to come and interact with you and other stakeholders and make recommendations to the Federal Government.

"We are here to listen to you and by the special grace of God, we shall make recommendations that will restore lasting peace in all the embattled communities of the Plateau in general," Abubakar said.