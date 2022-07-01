Nigeria: Fear Grips Ondo Community Over Planned Terrorist Attack

Fear has gripped residents of Ilara-Mokin, in the Ifedore Council area of Ondo State, over an alleged letter written by terrorists to attack Elizade University.

Elizade University, owned by the Chairman of Toyota, Michael Ade- Ojo, is located in Ilara-Mokin area of the state.

The purported letter, being circulated on the social media, was said to have been written by bandits to the community and submitted at a private Radio station, Adaba FM, located close to the community.

The letter stated that "Ilara village should be ready for our attack, as it is the next target."

It also claimed that the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti, was aware of the letter and that the monarch had disseminated the information to members of the community through his town crier.

Schools shut, parents withdraw children

Vanguard, however, gathered, that parents, who got wind of the viral letter, rushed to schools to hurriedly withdraw their children.

Letter's fake--Police, monarch, varsity

But in an attempt to douse tension in the community, the Registrar of Elizade University, Mr Omololu Adegbenro denied such a letter.

Adegbenro, in a statement, said: "As Management, it is important to clarify that no threat was issued by bandits/Fulani herdsmen to attack the community.

"This information has been strongly refuted by the management of Adaba FM, which has continued to inform members of the public through its news bulletins that no threat letter was delivered to the station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Also, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin has clarified that no threat was issued to the community.

"The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has also clarified that no threat was issued by bandits/herdsmen to attack any community in the state.

"The State Police Public Relations Officer will address members of the public on this matter on Adaba FM.

"Members of the University community are enjoined to continue with their activities without fear or intimidation as every necessary arrangement has been put in place for the security of lives and property of staff and students."

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Police Command, Funmi Odunlami described the said letter as fake.

Odunlami urged residents of the community to go about their daily businesses as security personnel have been deployed across the state to deal decisively with any eventuality.